After PM Modi on Bear Grylls’ Man Vs Wild, Check out these hilarious memes
New Delhi, Aug 13: Walking through the wild and taking a ride on a cold river in a makeshift boat were some of the things that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did with its survivalist Bear Grylls to promote causes close to his heart - conservation of nature and cleanliness aired on Monday, and it soon became among the most talked about subjects on social media.
Man Vs Wild: In first vacation after 18 years, PM Modi dares the wild with Bear Grylls
In Discovery channel's, "Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi", he braved the rain and cold in the jungles of Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, and as the host put it, the PM was a "great sport".
During the conversation, Modi said fulfilling people's dreams gave him happiness and his focus is on development. "My position never goes to my head," he said, in reply to a question.
Grylls, who has had celebrity guests before on his show, including former American President Barack Obama, asked Modi about his childhood, dreams as the prime minister, whether he feared anything in life and if he ever felt nervous before a political rally. Modi said he never had a good answer about "nervousness" as it was not a part of his temperament.
Do join at 9 pm tonight': PM Modi on 'Man Vs Wild' show with Bear Grylls
Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi was aired on Discovery Channel on 2 August at 9 pm. Twitter has been exploding with reactions on the same ever since.
While some lauded the prime minister's initiative, others flooded Twitter with hundreds of memes inspired from PM Modi's appearance on the show.
Bear Grylls listening to Modi Ji's stories #ManVsWild pic.twitter.com/L1I21ufmUe— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) August 12, 2019
#ManVsWild— Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 12, 2019
Modiji: Mera tiger se purana rishta hai
Bear Grylls: How?
Modiji(shows this picture): pic.twitter.com/l9p97PV0s9
Maharani Sivagami to Mahendra Bahubali: pic.twitter.com/dbGszo8grQ— Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jhunjhunastic) August 12, 2019
Me going to kitchen at 3am to drink water #modiondiscovery #ManVsWild pic.twitter.com/RoBEr8y4Aj— abhay (@Woh_ladka) August 12, 2019
People looking for wildlife in this episode of #ManVsWild pic.twitter.com/OL9ZIiLdeK— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) August 12, 2019
When you finally meet the person whose Netflix ID you use. #PMModionDiscovery #ManVsWild pic.twitter.com/2HItVfhE8E— Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 29, 2019
#ManVsWild#modiondiscovery pic.twitter.com/Lc8SrQLkRo— Het Joshi (@HetJoshi76) August 12, 2019
#ManVsWild— Raj की बात 🙊 (@tejasvi7raj) August 12, 2019
"How's the TRP ?"
Discovery network : 😂 pic.twitter.com/fvMXsVxnAq
After seeing the TRP of #ManVsWild,— Anshuman (@Anshuman99m) August 12, 2019
Other shows : pic.twitter.com/TXKLTrAXa2