    After PM Modi on Bear Grylls’ Man Vs Wild, Check out these hilarious memes

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 13: Walking through the wild and taking a ride on a cold river in a makeshift boat were some of the things that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did with its survivalist Bear Grylls to promote causes close to his heart - conservation of nature and cleanliness aired on Monday, and it soon became among the most talked about subjects on social media.

    After PM Modi on Bear Grylls’ Man Vs Wild, Check out these hilarious memes

    Man Vs Wild: In first vacation after 18 years, PM Modi dares the wild with Bear Grylls

    In Discovery channel's, "Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi", he braved the rain and cold in the jungles of Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, and as the host put it, the PM was a "great sport".

    During the conversation, Modi said fulfilling people's dreams gave him happiness and his focus is on development. "My position never goes to my head," he said, in reply to a question.

    Grylls, who has had celebrity guests before on his show, including former American President Barack Obama, asked Modi about his childhood, dreams as the prime minister, whether he feared anything in life and if he ever felt nervous before a political rally. Modi said he never had a good answer about "nervousness" as it was not a part of his temperament.

    Do join at 9 pm tonight': PM Modi on 'Man Vs Wild' show with Bear Grylls

    Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi was aired on Discovery Channel on 2 August at 9 pm. Twitter has been exploding with reactions on the same ever since.

    While some lauded the prime minister's initiative, others flooded Twitter with hundreds of memes inspired from PM Modi's appearance on the show.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 12:14 [IST]
