After plastic ban in Maharashtra, this restaurant in Pune delivering food in steel lunch boxes

The Maharashtra government's ban on plastic has got a thumbs up from residents. People in Mumbai were seen using sustainable alternatives like jute and cloth bags. Similarly, a restaurant in Pune has started delivering food in steel lunch boxes after the plastic ban in Maharashtra.

Customers are also asked to return boxes after the delivery. Those who order 'take away' food at the restaurant are asked to deposit Rs 200 which will be reimbursed on returning the box.

Speaking to ANI, Ganesh Shetty, hotel owner said,''We welcome govt's decision as it's in favour of the environment but they should have provided us some more time to arrange an alternative. Apps like Zomato & Swiggy have stopped working due to lack of delivery options. Customers are also facing inconvenience.''

On March 23, the state government imposed a ban on manufacturing, use, sale, distribution and storage of plastic materials such as one-time-use bags, spoons, plates, PET and PETE bottles and thermocol items. The government gave three months for the disposal of existing stocks.

The fine for the first-time and second-time offenders will be Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 10,000, respectively. A third violation will attract a fine of Rs. 25,000 and three months in jail.

