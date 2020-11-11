YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After Pfizer, Russia says its Covid vaccine Sputnik V over 90% effective

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 11: Russia on Wednesday claimed that Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from Covid-19 according to interim trial results, the country's sovereign wealth fund.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The announcement follows results posted earlier this week by vaccine developers Pfizer and BioNTech, who said their US-German jab was more than 90 per cent effective at preventing disease.

    The chances of contracting Covid-19 were 92% lower among people vaccinated with Sputnik V than those who received the placebo, the RDIF said.

    Results from the early-phase trials of Sputnik V in a total of 76 people - published in the Lancet last month - demonstrated that two formulations of the two-part vaccine exhibited a good safety profile with no serious adverse events detected over 42 days, and induce antibody responses in all participants within 21 days.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus positive news

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 16:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X