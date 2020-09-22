After outrage by doctors, Maha govt withdraws oxygen limit for COVID-19 patients

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Sep 22: After the uproar from the medical community over limiting oxygen use for COVID-19 patients Maharashtra Health Secretary Pradeep Vyas has on Monday issued a notification stating, "Each COVID-19 patient should receive oxygen in the manner and to the level as may be necessary for full and speedy recovery."

The notification also included, "there is no intention of state government to ration/ restrict consumption of oxygen by any patient".

Notably, few days back the state health secretary wrote to all districts to judiciously use medical oxygen and hinted at possible pilferage.

Vyas had recommended in a letter dated September 18, to limit usage of oxygen at 7 litres per minute per Covid-19 patient in normal ward and 12 litres per minute in ICU.

The letter had come down heavily on private hospitals and doctors started questioning its allegations of excessive oxygen usage and said a treating doctor has the right to decide the quantity of oxygen required for a patient.

The hospitals alleged stating that there may be a tendency on their part to put patients on oxygen for durations more than necessary and for commercial reasons.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare conducted a meeting in New Delhi on Monday to formulate protocol on consumption and use of medical oxygen. The guidelines are expected soon.

Maharashtra produces 1,210 metric ton oxygen daily, and currently requires 600 metric ton for medical oxygen.

Each day, the state is adding 20,000-25,000 fresh coronavirus cases, among them at least 15 per cent are put on oxygen support, which is thrice the national average at 5 per cent.