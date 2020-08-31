After Odisha, Chhattisgarh, MP government to provide free travel for NEET, JEE candidates

Bhopal, Aug 31: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has on Sunday announced the government will arrange free transport for candidates appearing for JEE and NEET examinations.

The candidates will be provided free travel arrangements from the block or district headquarters to the examination centre by the government.

Students interested in availing this facility will have to register themselves by calling on 181, or through the portal https/mapit.gov.in/covid-19 , by August 31.

Chouhan made the announcement on his official Twitter handle on Sunday, saying, ''Government of Madhya Pradesh is arranging free-of-cost transport facility for students appearing in JEE/NEET exam. Arrangements will be done from Block HQ & District HQ of exam centre. Examinees can call at 181 or can apply by clicking on http://mapit.gov.in/covid-19 from August 31.''

In different tweets, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the free two-way transportation facility will be provided to students taking the exams to ensure that they do not face any problem due to coronavirus.

Earlier, Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh and Odisha have also directed officials and their party leaders to help the students appearing in the exams.

As per the directions by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the students who are appearing for the examination and need transportation and accommodation will be provided with the same facilities free of cost by the state government.

"The Chief Minister has also directed for the opening of nodal centres in every district to help the students and their parents. The candidates have to inform the nodal centres regarding their transport and accommodation requirements," State Chief Secretary said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has also given instructions to all District Collectors to make arrangements for transportation of candidates for JEE and NEET exams to their examination centres and bringing them back.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday said that the safety and future of the students was the topmost priority with regard to the conduction of the JEE and NEET amid the COVID-19 pandemic.