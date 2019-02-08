After no show by 4 MLA, Karnataka Congress takes the anti-defection route

Bengaluru, Feb 08: It appears as though the Karnataka Congress is fed up of waiting for its missing MLAs to turn up. Despite a whip being issued, some of its leaders failed to turn up at both the Congress Legislature Party meeting and the budget session.

Now, the Congress has decided to request the Speaker to suspend the dissenting legislatures. The four legislators against whom action would be sought are Ramesh Jarkiholi, Umesh Jadhav, Mahesh Kumathahalli and B Nagendra.

It may be recalled that before the budget session, Chief Minster, H D Kumaraswamy had removed Jadhav from the post of chairman of the Warehouse Corporation. He was replaced by Prathap Gowda Patil.

The four MLAs against whom action is being sought had not turned up at the party meeting last month too. They had spoken to Siddaramaiah, who is the CLP chief. While responding to the show cause notice issued to them, they however failed to give an explanation regarding their absence.

With regard to B C Patil, Siddaramaiah said that he was informed that he would be meeting him soon. Siddaramaiah said that all of them had told him that they would not be able to come until February 15. Ample opportunities have been given to them and show cause notices issued as well.

He said that it has now been decided that legal action should follow under the anti-defection law. I would approach the Speaker and seek action under the law, he said. Siddaramaiah however made it clear that no action would be taken against J N Ganesh who is absconding after attempt to murder charges were slapped against him. Siddaramaiah felt that natural justice demands that sufficient time be given.