After new surge in Coronavirus cases, Mysuru markets to be shut for 4 days

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, June 24: Mysuru City Corporation on Wednesday issued an order to close Devaraja market, Santhepete, Shivaramapete, Mannars market and Boti Bazaar for the next four days in view of the increasing number of COVID19 cases.

The city was so far largely unaffected by the pandemic, but has recorded surge in cases in the past one week. The decision comes after complaints of public throwing safety instructions such as social distancing and wearing of face masks to the wind despite surge in new infections.

Earlier, a cluster related to a Nanjangud-based pharma company, Dubai returnees and Tablighi Jamaat returnees were major vectors of the virus in the city.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 322 new cases of coronavirus and eight fatalities, pushing the infection count to 9,721 and death toll to 150. The day also saw 274 patients getting discharged in the state after recovery.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 107 cases, followed by Ballari 53, Bidar 22, Mysuru 21, Vijapura 16, Yadgir 13, Udupi 11, Gadag nine, eight each from Dakshina Kannada and Kolar, Hasan seven, Kalaburagi six; five each from Chikkaballapura and Shivamogga, four each from Dharwad, Tumakuru, Koppal and Chamarajanagara, three each from Raichur and Uttara Kannada, two each from Mandya, Belagavi, Davangere and Haveri, and Kodagu one.