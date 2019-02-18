  • search
    After Navjot Singh Sidhu’s ‘Imran prem’ backfires,’ he says, terror needs to end

    New Delhi, Feb 18: After backlash, Politician and television personality Navjot Singh Sidhu, who will reportedly be replaced on The Kapil Sharma Show, on Monday said that the terror needs to end. However, he still refused to condemn Pakistan and its PM Imran Khan also raked up Kandahar incident, asked who released JeM chief Masood Azhar?.

    Speaking to ANI, Sidhu said,''I am firm on my stand. Terrorism will not be tolerated. People who are responsible should be punished harshly that it acts as a deterrence for generations to come.''

    After Navjot Singh Sidhu’s ‘Imran prem’ backfires,’ he says, terror needs to end
    Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Raking up Kandahar incident, Sidhu asked'' I want to ask who released JeM chief Masood Azhar involved in 1999 Kandahar incident? Who's responsibility is it? Our fight is against them. Why should a soldier die? Why can't there be a permanent solution?.''

    Also Read | Pulwama attack updates: Police in Pulwama appeals locals to leave encounter site

    Meanwhile, Parkash Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal in Chandigarh said,''Navjot Singh Sidhu should be suspended from the Congress party for his comments on Pakistan. In fact, a case should be registered against those who make anti-national statements.''

    Navjot Singh Sidhu received a severe backlash for his comment on Pulwama terror attack. The former cricketer-turned-politician's comment on Pulwama attack--Terrorism has no religion, no nation-- created a huge outrage on Twitter. Earlier, Twitterati was asking fans to boycott The Kapil Sharma Show and Sony TV to kick Sidhu out of the show.

    Condemning the attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel, the 55-year-old politician had earlier said "terrorists do not have deen, mazhab (sect and religion)", adding that one couldn't blame an entire nation for such attacks. He also called for a "dialogue to find a permanent solution to end the bloodshed."

    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 14:38 [IST]
