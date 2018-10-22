  • search

After naming Asthana in FIR, CBI arrests its deputy SP, SIT

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 22: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested deputy SP, SIT, CBI in connection with the Moin Qureshi case.

    After naming Asthana in FIR, CBI arrests its deputy SP, SIT

    This action is part of the ongoing investigation being conducted after the CBI had named its Special Director Rakesh Asthana in the case.

    Also Read | War in the CBI: Modi set to intervene, speak to chief and deputy

    The investigative agency has registered a case against Asthana on the basis of claims made by a businessman, Sathish Sana, probed by him in a separate case, that he was asked to pay a bribe of Rs 5 crore by Manoj Prasad, an investment banker based in Dubai to get relief from repeated summons and a clean chit in the case, they said.

    Read more about:

    rakesh asthana cbi arrested fir moin qureshi

    Story first published: Monday, October 22, 2018, 17:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 22, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue