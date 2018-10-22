After naming Asthana in FIR, CBI arrests its deputy SP, SIT

New Delhi, Oct 22: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested deputy SP, SIT, CBI in connection with the Moin Qureshi case.

This action is part of the ongoing investigation being conducted after the CBI had named its Special Director Rakesh Asthana in the case.

Also Read | War in the CBI: Modi set to intervene, speak to chief and deputy

The investigative agency has registered a case against Asthana on the basis of claims made by a businessman, Sathish Sana, probed by him in a separate case, that he was asked to pay a bribe of Rs 5 crore by Manoj Prasad, an investment banker based in Dubai to get relief from repeated summons and a clean chit in the case, they said.