After name and shame hoardings, UP witnesses Kuldeep Sengar, Chinmayanand's criminal history posters

Lucknow, Mar 13: In what comes as a chocker to the residents of Uttar Pradesh, a leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP) has reportedly put up a poster against former BJP leaders Kuldeep Sengar and Chinmayanand, who are allegedly been accused of rape, near the name and shame hoardings that contained a list of anti-CAA protesters who demonstrated against the Centre's decision on the Citizenship Amendment Act.

It is allegedly said that SP leader I P Singh had put up poster against Kuldeep Sengar and Chinmayanand.

In the poster, it can be seen that a photograph of both the leaders has been placed with the details of the cases that are charged against them.

"These are the culprits of the state's daughters, beware of them," says the poster right next to one of the CAA hoardings. However, it is alleged that the poster was later removed by the police.

In December 2019, Kuldeep Sengar was sentenced to jail for "remainder of his natural biological life" for raping a minor woman in 2017.

He was also convicted for the murder of the Unnao rape victim's father.

In September 2019, former BJP leader Chinmayanand was arrested after a 23-year-old woman who was a student of the Chinmayanand-controlled SS Law College in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, accused him of sexual harassment and blackmail.

Presently, Chinmayanand is out on bail where a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is formed to investigate the case which was directed by the Supreme Court.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh police had put up several hoardings across Lucknow of people who were identified in the violence during the protests that took place against the CAA.

The Uttar Pradesh government had asked these accused to pay for the damages caused to the public and private property. If the accused fail to repay for the damages, they would have their properties seized by the district administration.