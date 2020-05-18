  • search
    Ahmedabad, May 18: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Commissioner, Vijay Nehra has been transferred, ANI reported on Monday.

    Nehra appointed as Commissioner of Rural Development and Secretary to Government, Panchayats, Rural Housing and Rural Development Department, Gandhinagar.

    After Mumbai municipal commissioner, Ahmedabad municipal commissioner transferred
    "On her return from Long Term Training Abroad, the services of Avantika Singh Aulakh, IAS are placed at the disposal of Ports and Transport Department for appointment as Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gujarat Maritime Board, Gandhinagar vice Mukesh Kumar, IAS transferred," the notification issued by Government of Gujarat read.

    Rajasthan reports 242 new coronavirus cases

    Vijay Nehra decided to get home quarantined for 14 days earlier this month after coming into contact with a COVID-19 positive person.

    Mukesh Kumar took over the charge in the absence of Nehra, Gujarat CMO said in a statement.

    Earlier on the same note, the commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Praveen Pardeshi was transferred on May 8 and making way for Iqbal Chahal to take charge of the civic body.

    The Opposition parties slammed Thackeray government over Pardeshi's transfer saying, "Praveen Pardeshi is being made a scapegoat".

    Monday, May 18, 2020, 12:46 [IST]
