Its defeat of misgovernance, overconfidence: Rahul on MP bypoll win

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday congratulated his party's workers and 'conscious' voters in Madhya Pradesh for winning the Mungaoli and Kolaras bypolls.

मध्यप्रदेश की जागरूक जनता, मतदाताओं व कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं को कोलारस - मुंगावली की शानदार जीत की बधाई।



यह अहंकार तथा कुशासन की हार व उम्मीद की जीत है। पहले राजस्थान और अब मध्यप्रदेश ने साबित किया कि बदलाव की आहट दस्तक दे रही है। — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 1, 2018

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi congratulated party workers and said that the Mungaoli and Kolaras bypoll victories were a "triumph over arrogance and misrule. Rajasthan and now Madhya Pradesh has shown that the winds of change are coming," Gandhi further said in his Hindi tweet.

The Congress on Wednesday won crucial by-elections in two assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, seen as a semi-final before assembly elections later this year.

The Congress held both seats - Mungaoli and Kolaras - which were vacated by the death of its sitting legislators. The ruling BJP had gone flat out to try and wrest the seats away from the opposition party with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan leading an aggressive campaign.

In the Bijepur assembly by-election in Odisha, the ruling BJD won the seat that was held earlier by the Congress.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.