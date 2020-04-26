  • search
    After more than 20 years, DD to re-telecast 'Shri Krishna'

    Mumbai, Apr 26: More than 20 years after its broadcast, Ramanand Sagar's epic mythological series "Shri Krishna" is all set to make a comeback on Doordarshan, the broadcaster announced on Sunday.

    The show joins other popular epics such as "Ramayan" and "Mahabharat" to be re-run amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    "Coming soon: 'Shri Krishna'," the post on DD National channel's official handle read. Created, written and directed by Sagar, the series chronicled the life of Lord Krishna. The show was first broadcast on Doordarshan's Metro Channel (DD 2) from 1993, but moved to DD National in 1996.

    "Shri Krishna" starred actor Sarvadaman D Banerjee as the adult Krishna, while Swwapnil Joshi played the teenage version of the character. The show also starred Deepak Deulkar, Pinky Parikh among others.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 26, 2020, 12:13 [IST]
