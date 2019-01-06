After months, Tejashwi meets elder brother Tej Pratap, touches his feet

Patna, Jan 6: After a gap of several months, Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday had a 'political' meeting with his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav and reiterated that he saw the latter as "Arjuna", whom he would assist like Lord Krishna, in winning the electoral battle in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav greeted his elder brother by touching his feet and Tej Pratap responded by placing a hand on his younger brother's head.

Saturday's meeting took place four days after Tej Pratap met their mother Rabri Devi. Tejashwi was in Delhi at that time.

The pictures of the meeting were shared on the micro-blogging site Twitter by Tej Pratap Yadav.

"Met my brother Arjun and preparing the strategies for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. I gave blessing for the victory in the elections. Preparations are on and victory is necessary," Tej Pratap Yadav tweeted on Saturday.

Recently, Tej Pratap Yadav had announced that his eldest sister Misa Bharti will contest the Lok Sabha election from Pataliputra seat.