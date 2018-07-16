After Modi, Giriraj Singh attacks Rahul for ‘dividing the country’ in the name of Muslim appeasement

New Delhi, July 16: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre seems to be in no mood to spare Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his alleged "minority appeasement" policies.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Rahul of calling the Congress a "Muslim party" based on an alleged piece of fake news, the PM's cabinet colleague Giriraj Singh alleged that the 48-year-old Congress chief is trying to divide the country by supporting Shariat courts.

"Rahul ji, Ambedkar ki charcha karte hain,Gandhi ka naam lete hain par Ambedkar aur Gandhi ne nahi kaha tha ki desh ko phir se baantne ke liye desh mein alag se court (shariat) ki sthapana hogi.Yeh sab unke alpsankhyak budhhjivi budhhi se ho raha hai (Rahul ji, discusses about BR Ambedkar, he takes name of Mahatma Gandhi. Both Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi had never said that we have to establish separate Shariat courts. All these are happening because of his (Rahul's) minority appeasement policies (a loose translation))," Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Rahul ji, Ambedkar ki charcha karte hain,Gandhi ka naam lete hain par Ambedkar aur Gandhi ne nahi kaha tha ki desh ko phir se baantne ke liye desh mein alag se court (shariat) ki sthapana hogi.Yeh sab unke alpsankhyak budhhjivi budhhi se ho raha hai:Union Min Giriraj Singh(15.07) pic.twitter.com/GOeAUyscLR — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2018

Accusing the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of politicising the issue of Shariat courts, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday denied reports suggesting that the board had proposed to set up Shariat courts in all districts across the country.

"We have never talked about setting up Shariat courts in all districts across the country. Our motive is to set them up in places where it is required and where people want them," Zafaryab Jilani, member of the AIMPLB, told ANI.

On Saturday, PM Modi launched a "surgical strike" against the Congress and its chief. While addressing a mega rally in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi asked, "Is Congress party only for Muslims?" The PM accused Congress of playing vote-bank politics and questioned whether the party cared for the Muslim women.

A few days ago, Rahul met a group of Muslim intellectuals as a part of the Congress' "outreach programme". After that an Urdu daily reported that Rahul said in the meeting that "the Congress is a Muslim party".

Since then, the BJP has been attacking the Congress. The Congress has denied that Rahul had made any such remark and called it a piece of "fake news".

A report in Scroll.in has also highlighted that Rahul never made any such statement.

According to AltNews, this is what the Urdu daily reported Rahul as having said: "If BJP says that Congress is a party of Muslims, it is fine. Congress is a party of Muslims, because Muslims are weak and Congress always stands with the weak."