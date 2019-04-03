  • search
    After Modi calls Mamata Banerjee 'speedbreaker', Didi says he is 'expiry babu'

    New Delhi, Apr 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Opposition during his rally at iconic Kolkata ground, and said that the crowd here shows who'll win the elections.

    Modi who was addressing a election rally in Siliguri, launched a stinging attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Modi said that 'Didi', as she is popularly called, is playing games with the people of the state. "She is using poor for politics, she is encouraging poverty for electoral gains."

    After Modi calls Mamata Banerjee speedbreaker, Didi says he is expiry babu
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

    Referring to Banerjee as 'speedbreaker didi', Modi accuses the Bengal CM of obstructing BJP's welfare schemes meant for the state and ecouraging poverty in order to win elections. "The Saradha chit fund scam looted the people of Bengal, but when the BJP tried to intervene, speedbreaker didi didn't let us."

    'Speedbreaker' Didi only cares about politics and not poor: Modi in Siliguri

    Reacting on it, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during her public meeting in Coochbehar attacked PM Modi by referring to him as 'expiry babu'. "Today at Siliguri you mentioned our government has done nothing for the poor. What have you done?" she said.

    Meanwhile, BJP released it's 16th list of six candidates for Lok Sabha elections. Bhojpuri star Nirhua is set to take on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh.

    narendra modi mamata banerjee lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 17:23 [IST]
