After meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Kamal Nath says new PCC chief to be appointed soon

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 30: The Congress has a new problem in Madhya Pradesh. With Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on a Delhi visit again, where he to met AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi, speculations on the appointment of a new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief in MP are rife.

Speaking to reporters, Nath said,''I met Sonia Gandhi ji today & we discussed various subjects, including party organisation in the state. It was a very fruitful discussion like always.''

Kamal Nath has held the post of PCC chief since March of 2018. He had offered to resign this post following the General Election, as well as previously when he was made Chief Minister.

The appointment of a new PCC chief in Chhattisgarh (Moham Markam), as well as Kamal Nath's previously stated desire to give up the post, has added to speculation that a new PCC Chief for MP may soon be announced.

One possible contender for the post is state forest minister and young tribal leader Umang Singhar, whose sudden departure for Delhi on Sunday morning has fuelled speculation that he may be in the running.

Speaking to media on his sudden visit to Delhi, Singhar just said that he was not in race for any post, but was ready to take upon any responsibility given by the party. "I never sought any post, but always accepted what came to me," he said.

Meanwhile, Senior leader and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has given an ultimatum to the party high command to make him head of the Madhya Pradesh unit, hinting to the leadership that unless this was done soon he would have to "look for other options". Speculation is rife in political circles that Mr Scindia is in touch with BJP leaders and that he could switch parties unless he is made the PCC chief.

While Scindia is among the top contenders for the post, there are others too who are staking a strong claim. Ajay Singh, son of former Congress veteran Arjun Singh, is also in the reckoning, and insiders say senior leader Digvijaya Singh is backing him.