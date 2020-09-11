After meeting with Rajnath, 3 service chiefs, CDS Gen Rawat appears before Standing Committee on Defence

After meeting with Rajnath, 3 service chiefs, CDS Rawat appears before Standing Committee on Defence

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 11: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat appeared before the Standing Committee on Defence.

Why China’s demands on the border issue are not acceptable to India

Earlier in the day, General Rawat had met with all the service chiefs and also Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The CDS discussed with Singh and the three service chiefs, the India-China border developments.

The military commanders of India and China will meet in the next couple of days to discuss disengagement from friction points along the LAC. While no date has been fixed as yet, sources tell OneIndia that there are some issues under discussion before the military commanders could meet.

Complete disregard for bi-lateral agreements, India tells China

Officials say that the military commanders would work out the process to disengage. China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi and his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar agreed that the de-escalation should follow comprehensive disengagement.

India told China that the massing of Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control is a cause of grave concern. Beijing was told that the provocative behaviour by the Chinese along the LAC showed complete disregard for bilateral agreements and protocols. When Yi said that the bi-lateral ties should continue on a parallel track, Jaishankar reminded him about the immense build up of Chinese troops. China has deployed 50,000 men, tanks, missiles and 150 aircraft.

While Yi spoke about thinning of troops, he had no clear answer about the massive troop build up. Jaishankar however added that while India is all in favour of bi-lateral ties, this could work well only if the borders were peaceful.

Bilateral ties will succeed if borders are quiet, India to China

Yi said that it was important to move back all personnel and equipment that have trespassed. The frontier troops must completely disengage so that the situation may de-escalate, China also said.