After meeting NSA Doval, top French diplomat says China not being allowed to play procedural games

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 08: China is not being allowed to play any procedural games and France has been very supportive of India at the UNSC on the Kashmir issue, Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic advisor to French President, Emmanuel Macron said.

He is in New Delhi for the annual India-France strategic dialogue with National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

"On direct threats to India, we have always been very clear. Whether it be on Kashmir, we have been very supportive of India in the Security Council, we have not let the Chinese play any kind of procedural games. When it comes to the Himalayas, just check our statements, we are perfectly clear. What we say publicly, we say to the Chinese also privately, there is no ambiguity," he said following the meeting with India's NSA.

He said that France has in the past helped get Jaish-e-Mohammad chief, Maulana Masood Azhar designated as a global terrorist. When China breaks the rules, we have been very robust and very clear and this is the sense of our naval presence in the Indian Ocean he said while delivering a lecture on "France and India: Partners for a Stable and Prosperous Indo-Pacific."

Ahead of the strategic meeting, the External Affairs Ministry in a statement said, the two sides will hold discussions on wide-ranging bilateral and global issues. Prior to the meeting officials had said that Doval and Bonne are expected to discuss China, given the fact that the French have raised concerns about Beijing's attempts to flex muscles in the Indo-Pacific region.