  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After meeting DKS, rebel MTB Nagaraj hints he may return

    By Vishal S
    |

    Bengaluru, July 13: One of the rebel Congress MLAs, MTB Nagaraj, on Saturday seemed to relent and said "after all I have spent decades in Congress".

    His statement came after Congress strongman D K Shivakumar, who had earlier gone all the way to Mumbai to meet the rebel MLAs but was denied entry into the hotel in which they were staying in, met Nagaraj at his Bengaluru residence. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara also met Nagaraj this morning.

    MTB Nagaraj
    File photo of MTB Nagaraj

    "Situation was such that we submitted our resignations but now D K Shivakumar and others came and requested us to withdraw resignations, I will speak to K Sudhakar Rao and then see what is to be done, after all I have spent decades in Congress," Nagaraj told reporters today.

    All three key players ruling Congress and JDS and opposition BJP have herded their MLAs in luxury stays to keep their flock intact amid the continuing imbroglio triggered by the legislators' resignation saga.

    Karnataka: Kumaraswamy likely to take floor test on Wednesday

    "We should live together and die together because we have worked for 40 years for the party, there are ups and downs in every family. We should forget everything and move forward. Happy that MTB Nagaraj (rebel MLA) has assured us he will stay with us," Shivakumar told after the meeting.

    The resignation of 16 MLAs (13 from Congress and three from JDS) has pushed the coalition government in Karnataka to the brink of collapse. With the support of the two independents, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113. If the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 100.

    More DK SHIVAKUMAR News

    Read more about:

    dk shivakumar karnataka

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue