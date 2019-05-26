Jagan meets Modi after massive win, discusses Andhra special status, finances

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 26: After registering a landslide win in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy on Sunday met Prime Minister elect Narendra Modi in Delhi on Sunday. Jagan is learnt to have invited PM Modi to his swearing-in ceremony as well.

Jagan presented PM Modi with a bouquet and a shawl during the meeting while the two newly elected leaders chatted for a brief while.

He also discussed the issues of special category status to Andhra Pradesh and the state's financial situation and sought central funds during the meeting with Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

Jagan Reddy elected YSRC legislature party leader, stakes claim to form govt

Reddy will take oath as Andhra Chief Minister on May 30 in Vijayawada. Earlier today, he was unanimously elected as the leader of the YSRC legislature party.

In a spectacular performance, Reddy's party had won 151 of 175 assembly and 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11.