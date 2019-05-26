Jagan meets Modi after massive win, discusses Andhra special status, finances

New Delhi, May 26: After registering a landslide win in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy on Sunday met Prime Minister elect Narendra Modi in Delhi on Sunday. Jagan is learnt to have invited PM Modi to his swearing-in ceremony as well.

Jagan presented PM Modi with a bouquet and a shawl during the meeting while the two newly elected leaders chatted for a brief while.

He also discussed the issues of special category status to Andhra Pradesh and the state's financial situation and sought central funds during the meeting with Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

"Had an excellent meeting with Andhra Pradesh's CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy," Modi tweeted. "We had a fruitful interaction on several issues pertaining to AP's development. Assured him all possible support from the Centre during his term."

Reddy told reporters that the situation would have been different had the saffron party won just 250 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. "We would have then supported BJP only after they signed the special category status document," ANI quoted him as saying.

"If the BJP would have been limited to 250 seats, we would not have had to depend so much on the central government. But now, they do not need us. We did what we could do and told him [PM] of our situation."

Jagan Reddy elected YSRC legislature party leader, stakes claim to form govt

The special category status has been one of the primary demands of political parties in Andhra Pradesh since its bifurcation in 2014.

Reddy will take oath as Andhra Chief Minister on May 30 in Vijayawada. Earlier today, he was unanimously elected as the leader of the YSRC legislature party.

In a spectacular performance, Reddy's party had won 151 of 175 assembly and 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11.