After massive protests, Women finally enter Sabarimala

India

oi-Deepika S

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 2: In a historic move, two women in their 50s have entered the Sabarimala shrine, this morning in presence of police officers and offered prayers to Lord Ayyappa.

The women Bindu (42), a CPI (ML) activist from Kozhikode district and Kanakadurga (44), said to be a civil supplies employee from Malappuram -- claimed to have begun their climb around midnight and reached the temple at 3.45 am, according to reports.

#WATCH Two women devotees Bindu and Kanakdurga entered & offered prayers at Kerala's #SabarimalaTemple at 3.45am today pic.twitter.com/hXDWcUTVXA — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2019

According to the video footage, the women have not climbed the sacred 18 steps, used by pilgrims who take the 41-day vow and carry the sacred offering of 'irumudikettu'. They have used a side entrance, used by VIPs and the media, which gets them directly in front of the sopanam and into the sanctum of the temple.

The women claimed that Kerala police had ensured their security en route to Sabarimala on Wednesday. This is the second time that both the women attempted visiting the Sabarimala hill shrine. Their first attempt was abandoned after protests from Ayyappa devotees.

Ayyappa Dharma Sena leader Rahul Easwar, who spearheaded the protests against the apex court's verdict allowing the entry of women below 50, said the chances of the two women making it inside the shrine are "extremely less" and that they would verify the footage and take appropriate action.

"I think they are lying. The chances are extremely less and there are over 1 lakh male devotees. We have to verify (the videos)...but the chances are very less. We will see and take the appropriate action," he told NDTV.

Women in the menstrual age group of 10 to 50 years were traditionally barred from visiting the Sabarimala temple. However, the Supreme Court had on September 28 reversed the verdict. This had led to widespread protests across Kerala.

Over a dozen women tried but were stopped by a wall of protesters less than a km from the temple's entrance.