After Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut claims Shiv Sena will create new political front in Goa

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Nov 29: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday predicted announced a Maharashtra-like alliance in neighbouring Goa, claiming BJP ally Goa Forward Party is coming together with the Sena in the coastal state.

"Goa Forward Party president and ex-Dy CM of Goa, Vijai Sardesai along with 3 MLAs, is forming alliance with Shiv Sena. A new political front is taking shape in Goa, just like it happened in Maharashtra," Sanjay Raut told media.

"Jaldi hi Goa mein bhi aapko ek chamatkar dikhai dega," he added.

Don't be surprised if Shiv Sena comes to power even in Delhi: Sanjay Raut

Rahul Gandhi ashamed to attend Uddhav's swearing-in ceremony?: BJP |OneIndia News

"We plan to form a separate front in that state with various parties, including Congress we are hopeful that there could be a ''miracle'' in Goa also soon," Raut further said.

"It will happen across the country. After Maharashtra it is Goa, then we will go to other states. We want to make a non-BJP political front in this country," Sanjay Raut said.

Maharashtra govt formation: BJP offered Ajit Pawar rotational CM post, claims Sanjay Raut

The Sena leader's comments comes a day after the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress' Maha Vikas Aghadi-led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray formed government in Maharashtra.

Echoing a similar view, Vijai Sardesai, Goa Forward Party said, "Government's do not change after making announcement. It happens suddenly. What happened in Maharashtra, should be done in Goa too. Opposition should come together," he said.

'Maha Vikas Aghadi' which has been formed, should extend to Goa too, he expressed.

On November 26, Sardesai apologised for his continued support to the BJP even after the death of then chief minister Manohar Parrikar in March.

"I am not reluctant to admit that I was wrong in my continued support to BJP after Parrikar's death. It was emotional time and I felt obligated to him in his final moments even though he was unsure of Dr Pramod Sawant as his successor. For this, I say sorry," Sardesai tweeted on Tuesday.

The Goa Forward Party (GFP) had helped the BJP return to power in the 2017 Assembly polls even though the Congress was the single-largest party then with 17 MLAs.

Sardesai was made deputy chief minister in the Pramod Sawant government in March. He was unceremoniously removed in July after 10 Congress MLAs shifted to the BJP.