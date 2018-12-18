  • search
    After Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan to follow the suit on loan waiver

    New Delhi, Dec 18: After Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh governments waived farmer loans, the newly elected Congress government in Rajasthan looking to do the same. All the important officials of the government are involved in it that how it should be done.

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi had promised to waive loan of farmers within 10 days if the Congress comes to power in these states. After the formation of the government, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh governments have fulfilled promises made by the Congress and loan of farmers up to Rs 2 lakh have been waived and order to this effect has been issued.

    Chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot got involved in the entire exercise of loan waiver after the swearing-in ceremony. He is holding meetings with senior officials of the government on this issue. They are preparing details about the loans of farmers. They are assessing what is the situation of debt in private and government lending.

    Sources said that chief secretary of Rajasthan D B Gupta is making all calculation of loan waiver with his officials. He met with the CM at his residence and it is being believed that in a day or two debt of farmers of Rajasthan too will be waived.

    Sources said that Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have taken the decision on loan waiver, it is being observed that if it takes the same method adopted by the other Congress government or come up with a new methodology of debt waiver.

    It is also being said that loan waiver is not going to benefit much to the farmers of these states. It is for sure going to harm the financial condition of the state which is already in tatters. People have started saying this this will halt the development process.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 17:15 [IST]
