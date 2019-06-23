After LS Poll debacle, Mayawati calls for key party meet; Phones, bags, car keys barred

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, June 23: After the 2019 Lok Sabha debacle in which the BSP won only 10 seats, while the BSP-SP Gathabandhan together managed only 15 seats in Uttar Pradesh, party chief Mayawati on Sunday chaired a meeting of her party office bearers, members, legislators and parliamentarians to chalk out their strategy for upcoming by-elections to 11 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Leaders who arrived at BSP Chief Mayawati's meeting had to deposit their belongings including mobiles,bags, pens, car keys etc before entering the meeting hall.

Wrapped in yellow chits safeguarded with rubber bands, phones, and car keys were stacked in drawers of tables placed outside the venue. Similarly, bags belonging to party members were marked with papers chits to denote owners.

Senior officials and all members of parliament are present at the meeting along with state presidents from across the country.

Earlier this month, Mayawati broke the SP-BSP gathbandhan and announced that her party will contest the upcoming by-polls in Uttar Pradesh solo.

The BSP managed to bag 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, SP won 5 and RLD drew a blank, taking the 'mahagathbandhan' total to 15 -- far behind the BJP's 62.

BJP, on the other hand, managed to secure 62 seats, 10 less than what the party had won in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.