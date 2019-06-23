  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After LS Poll debacle, Mayawati calls for key party meet; Phones, bags, car keys barred

    By
    |

    Lucknow, June 23: After the 2019 Lok Sabha debacle in which the BSP won only 10 seats, while the BSP-SP Gathabandhan together managed only 15 seats in Uttar Pradesh, party chief Mayawati on Sunday chaired a meeting of her party office bearers, members, legislators and parliamentarians to chalk out their strategy for upcoming by-elections to 11 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

    Leaders who arrived at BSP Chief Mayawati's meeting had to deposit their belongings including mobiles,bags, pens, car keys etc before entering the meeting hall.

    After LS Poll debacle, Mayawati calls for key party meet; Phones, bags, car keys barred
    Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati

    Wrapped in yellow chits safeguarded with rubber bands, phones, and car keys were stacked in drawers of tables placed outside the venue. Similarly, bags belonging to party members were marked with papers chits to denote owners.

    Everything is fair in BJP brand of politics, says Mayawati after TDP MPs defection

    Senior officials and all members of parliament are present at the meeting along with state presidents from across the country.

    Earlier this month, Mayawati broke the SP-BSP gathbandhan and announced that her party will contest the upcoming by-polls in Uttar Pradesh solo.

    The BSP managed to bag 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, SP won 5 and RLD drew a blank, taking the 'mahagathbandhan' total to 15 -- far behind the BJP's 62.

    BJP, on the other hand, managed to secure 62 seats, 10 less than what the party had won in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

    More MAYAWATI News

    Read more about:

    mayawati uttar pradesh bsp lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Sunday, June 23, 2019, 14:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue