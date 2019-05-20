After losses in Hindi heartland, BJP ahead in Lok Sabha segment say exit polls

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 20: Following the losses in the assembly elections, the BJP is likely to bounce back in the Hindi heartland, exit polls have suggested.

The poll states that the Congress which formed the governments in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh may not have made much gains in the Lok Sabha segment. In the 2014 elections, the BJP had won 62 of the 65 seats in these states.

In Rajasthan, News24-Chankya predicted a sweep in the 25 seats. India Today-Axis predicted 23 of 25 for the BJP, while ABP News-Neilsen predicted 19 for the BJP. In 2014, the BJP had won all the 25 seats.

In Madhya Pradesh, of the 29 seats, News24-Chankya gave the BJP, 27, while India Today-Axis predicted 24-26 for the BJP. The ABP poll said that the BJP may win 24 seats. In 2014, the BJP had won 27 seats in MP.

Out of the 11 seats in Chhattisgarh, the BJP would win 9, News24-Chankya said. The India Today poll said that the BJP would win 7-8, while ABP said that the BJP is slightly ahead in 6 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 5.