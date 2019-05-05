  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After loss of seniority, Major Gogoi will now be shifted out of Kashmir valley

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 05: Major Leetul Gogoi, the Army officer involved with using a human shield on his military jeep during the 2017 Srinagar bypoll, will be shifted out of the Kashmir Valley as a punishment for "fraternising" with a local woman in a Srinagar hotel in May 2018.

    File photo of Major Leetul Gogoi
    File photo of Major Leetul Gogoi

    The court martial had found Major Gogoi guilty of "fraternising" with a local in violation of official orders on the subject and for "being away from the place of duty while in operational area".

    The proceedings of the court martial were confirmed by the Army headquarters after which it was decided to shift him out the valley, the officials said, adding that the final orders were received very recently.

    Also Read Major Gogoi faces loss of seniority

    Gogoi and Malla's summary of evidence was completed in early February, followed by the initiation of the court martial proceedings, they said.

    The statements of the both the accused as well as other witnesses were recorded by the Army court and the punishment, which has been vetted by the Army headquarters, has been given, they added.

    Major Gogoi and his driver were detained by Jammu and Kashmir Police following an altercation with the hotel staff when he was allegedly trying to enter it with an 18-year-old woman on May 23 last year.

    The woman had expressed her unwillingness to depose during the court martial proceedings and informed the Army authorities that she had given a statement before a magistrate and the same should be treated as her final stand.

    The woman had also stated that she had gone out with Major Gogoi on her own will, besides disclosing that she had become a friend of the Army officer through his fake Facebook profile, where he had named himself Ubaid Arman.

    Immediately after the incident came to light last year, Army chief Bipin Rawat had said that exemplary punishment would be given to Major Gogoi if he was found guilty of "any offence".

    "If any officer of the Indian Army is found guilty of any offence, we will take strictest possible action," General Rawat had said.

    Major Gogoi hit the headlines after he tied a man to a jeep purportedly as a shield against an unruly mob which was hurling stones during a by-poll at Budgam, forms part of the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, on April 9, 2017.

    lok-sabha-home

    More MAJOR LEETUL GOGOI News

    Read more about:

    major leetul gogoi kashmir

    Story first published: Sunday, May 5, 2019, 18:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue