After losing terrorists at a rapid pace, ISI looks to tap Kashmiris outside

New Delhi, Apr 27: The ISI has been snooping in Turkey to take into its fold some of the students from Jammu and Kashmir. The ISI has been undertaking similar operations in other countries as well.

The action comes in the wake of the Indian Army killing over 70 terrorists. In fact in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, the Army gunned down 41 terrorists, which also included the masterminds of the attack.

Several students from the Valley are studying abroad on scholarship. The Intelligence Bureau has reported that the ISI is trying to get in touch with these students and is attempting to brainwash them.

Cells have been set up by the ISI in Turkey and other countries in a bid to reach out to the students from the Valley. Turkey has around 90 students and they are on the radar of the ISI, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) says.

The new tactic comes in the wake of the Army gunning down scores of terrorists in the Valley. Further there has also been a decline in the clamour among the youth to join terror groups.

Recently the Jaish-e-Mohammad, which has suffered huge losses in J&K had called on its terrorists to set up bigger bases. On Thursday the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two JeM terrorists for trying to expand its module.

The NIA arrested JeM terrorists Tanveer Ahmad Ganie and Bilal Mir, both residents of Pulwama in J&K.

The NIA says that investigation had disclosed the duo were in touch with one Sajjad Ahmad. Ahmad was tasked with strengthening the base of the JeM in J&K. They were told to recruit more persons into the outfit and carry out attacks.

After suffering heavy losses in the wake of its commanders being killed in encounters, the JeM leadership wants to start afresh in the Valley. There is a directive by the leadership to look for more recruits. Further the terror group is also planning large scale infiltrations, a top counter terror officials informed OneIndia.

The downfalls of the JeM had begun in December 2018 itself. Although it struck back with the Pulwama attack, the fact is that many part of the top leadership in the Valley have been killed.

The forces had in December managed to bust two important modules of the JeM in Tral and Khrew Pamper.

The busting of these two modules was extremely crucial. These were the primary modules of the Jaish which were launching a series of attacks in the recent past. There was a surge in terror activity in both these areas.

Following this a special team was constituted to probe cases which involved attacks on both security forces and civilians. The police say that with these modules being busted, they have managed to clear the Jaish of from Khrew Pampore and Tral.