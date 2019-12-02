After losing SPG cover, security breach at Priyanka's home last week, matter taken up with CRPF

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 2: There was a security breach at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Lodhi Estate home last week with unknown persons barging in and asking for selfies, PTI sources said on Monday, adding that her office has taken up the matter with the CRPF.

Priyanka Gandhi was in a meeting when the incident happened. They told the Congress leader that they were her fans and wanted to meet her.

The Centre last month replaced the SPG (Special Protection Group) cover of the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, assassinated by LTTE terrorists on May 21, 1991, with 'Z-plus' security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force.

Under Z-plus security, they are being protected by CRPF commandos in close proximity besides guards at their homes and where ever they travel in the country.

Reacting to the security breach at Gandhi's house in Delhi, MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said,"I don't know the details yet. I am coming from Lok Sabha. I will go and discuss the matter with my officers," G Kishan Reddy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.