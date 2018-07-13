After losing his first son, this poor worker is fighting to save his second

"When we lost our firstborn a year ago, my wife and I were beyond devastated. The depression weighed down, threatening to break us in half. Veer, our second child had lost his hero at no more than age 8. We couldn't find a way to help him cope with the loss of his brother. But now our worries are much bigger. Veer was diagnosed with Thalassemia at 6 months of age and recently, his condition suddenly deteriorated. We cannot lose him too. We wouldn't be able to live with ourselves."

Before he could even begin to process the loss of his first son, Sharma's second son Veer's Thalassemia began showing severe symptoms. Bouts of fever, cold, diarrhea, weakness and severe fatigue plague Veer everyday. For years now, Sharma has been battling with anxiety, worry and now, it has turned to pure fear.

"After his 6 year battle, Veer now needs a bone marrow transplant, costing Rs 15 lakh. Khushi, our youngest, will most likely be identified as the stem cell donor. I've sold my ancestral land and borrowed from every person I know. I've run out of stamina, both mentally and physically."

The constant trips to the hospital soon left them penniless. He recalls how the hours went by staring at Veer and how it broke him to see his little body being ravaged by tubes jutting out. All he wanted was for his son to get back to normal life, for him to be able to play with his friends and answer his unstoppable train of questions. He quit his job 2 years ago to take care of Veer. The household depends heavily on his wife's income of Rs. 5000 per month.

"Khushi doesn't remember her oldest brother much. Veer, however, used to happily go to school only because he associated school with fond memories of his Bhaiya. He always wished to be like his Bhaiya and was very close to him. Quite often, Veer's laughter, his sly looks when he's stealing sweets from the kitchen, remind me of his brother to a great extent. I feel like a little bit of our first son stayed in Veer's spirit."

Their financial worries, however, aren't limited to Veer's condition. They also support Sharma's mother who requires medication for her high sugar, costing another Rs 10,000, a month. These expenses have drowned the family in perpetual debt.

Having lost one child already, he cannot possibly survive the loss of another. This family has started crowdfunding to help brave Veer to battle Thalassemia successfully. You can help them afford the treatment in time by contributing to their fundraiser.