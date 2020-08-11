YouTube
    After losing her in an accident, man installs wife's statue in dream home

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Aug 11: It is being said no one can fill up the pain of loosing one's life partner. Sometimes people, in the memory of their lost one, tend to do things which might seem meaningless to others.

    Karnataka industrialist Shrinivas Gupta, 57, lost his wife in a car accident in 2017.

    Image Courtesy: ANI

    Gupta celebrated house warming function of his new house in Koppal with his wife Madhavi's silicon wax statue.

    Installation of 108 ft tall Kempegowda statue in Bengaluru

    It was Madhavi's dream house and Gupta with the help of architect Ranghannanavar built her statue inside the house.

    Decked in a pink saree and gold jewellery, Madhavi sat atop a sofa, with a smile on her face.

    The guests in attendance were left speechless upon seeing her as it seemed Madhuri herself sat there.

    "It is a great feeling to have my wife again at my home, as this was her dream home. Artist Shreedhar Murthy from Bengaluru took a year to prepare my wife's statue. Silicon was used for the statue for durability", said Shrinivas Gupta on installing silicon statue of his deceased wife.

    Three years ago, Madhavi was travelling along with her daughters to Tirupati when their driver tried to avoid a speeding truck on Kolar highway but ended up rear-ending into the vehicle instead.

      Independence Day: Indian flag to unfurl at Times Square & more news | Oneindia News

      Madhavi, who was seated in the passenger seat, passed away in the accident while the daughters escaped with minor injuries, The News Minute reported.

      It was then that 57-year-old Murthy, a businessman from Koppal in Karnataka, who decided to fulfil his late wife's dream of owning a bungalow.

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 11:51 [IST]
