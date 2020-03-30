After long, crowded lines, Bengaluru police launch app for issuing e-pass

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Mar 25: The Bengaluru Police on Sunday launched 'CLEAR Pass' app to regulate the movement of people in the city during the three-week lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. The system came into effect in the Whitefield division of the city on Sunday and it will be extended to other divisions on Monday.

City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said the step was taken keeping in view the directions issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard. "Two types of passes will be issued for the purpose - one for persons and another for vehicles," he said in a memo.

The passes would be issued from the office of jurisdictional DCP L&O (Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order) and will be made available 24X7, with staff to be deputed in three shifts, on the submission of a standardised application form, Rao added.

It should be noted that the city police have already issued nearly 80,000 passes to representatives of essential services and some individuals who cited personal emergencies.

The passes can be obtained by the categories exempted from the nation-wide lockdown such as essential services, including delivery agents of food aggregators, media, bank and insurance employees, staff of ration and grocery shops, the memo said.

Making it clear passes would not be issued to government and high court staff and their vehicles, it said they have to compulsorily carry their office-issued identity cards.

NEWS AT NOON, MARCH 30th, 2020

Karnataka State Police (KSP) has partnered with MyGate to facilitate an E PASS system for the organizations, including Government, to enable their employees to move out of their homes and go to work during the COVID-19 lockdown.

How to apply?

TEAR Pass app or on the website kspclearpass.mygate.com and complete the following steps:

Step 1: Enter personal details of the organization representative

Step 2: Enter the OTP sent to your mobile number for verification. Check your spam folder in case you don't receive the OTP

Step 3: Enter additional organization details. You are required to enter your Organization's PAN number here. Please select the Jurisdiction Police Station for your organization carefully as all pass requests would be sent here

Step 4: Please provide more details about your organization. Select the type of service offered from the dropdown. Specify a reason to access the Admin Dashboard or request passes. You may upload supporting documents and then click 'Next' to continue.

Step 5: Your registration request is successfully created and sent to the KSP officers for approval

Due to high volumes, your approval from KSP Officers might be delayed. You will receive an Email on successful approval/denial.

Step 6: Once approved, an SMS will be sent to the representative's mobile number with the link to the Admin Dashboard. Enter your registered email to sign in or whenever you want to create extra passes.

Step 7: Enter the OTP sent to your mobile number/email for verification. Check your spam folder in case you don't receive the OTP

Step 8: To create passes for multiple employees, select 'Bulk Request' in the 'New Pass Request' section in the right side panel. Enter details and upload a .csv file as per the template provided

Step 9: You can track the status of your request in the 'Your Requests' section. You can print passes from here for your approved requests in Landscape mode.

Step 10: Once a bulk request is created, you can preview details of the employees you are generating a bulk request for by clicking on 'View Details' for that request in the 'Your Requests' section. You can print the pass in Landscape mode. Make sure that the entire content of the pass is downloaded before you take the print.

Persons who receive authorisation can go out during the approved time with their smartphone and valid government photo ID Proof and, in case requested by KSP Officers, can show the approved pass.