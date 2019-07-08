After Lok Sabha debacle, Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi on July 10; Priyanka likely to accompany

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 08: Rahul Gandhi , who publicly announced his resignation as Congress president, will visit Amethi on July 10 for the first time after he was defeated in his stronghold in Lok Sabha elections 2019. He will first reach Lucknow and then proceed to Gauriganj in Amethi by road.

"Rahul Gandhi will be on a day's visit to Amethi. His sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi was likely to accompany him," a party leader told a news agency.

As per the schedule, Rahul Gandhi will meet party workers at Gauriganj over a meal and will attend a program at Shiv Mahesh College.

Amethi was considered a bastion of the Congress. Rahul had lost Amethi seat to BJP leader Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha elections. Rahul held the seat for the last 15 years. The seat remained mostly with the Congress since 1980.

In the 2014 general elections, Irani was defeated by Rahul Gandhi by over one lakh votes.

As resignations fly, Congress stares at a very uncertain future

The parliamentary seat of Amethi was first represented by Sanjay Gandhi between 1989-81. After his death in a plane crash, his elder brother Rajiv Gandhi represented the seat till 1991.

After Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, his wife Sonia Gandhi contested from the seat in 1999 and won.

From 2004 to 2018 Rahul represented Amethi for three consecutive terms.