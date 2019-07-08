  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After Lok Sabha debacle, Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi on July 10; Priyanka likely to accompany

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 08: Rahul Gandhi , who publicly announced his resignation as Congress president, will visit Amethi on July 10 for the first time after he was defeated in his stronghold in Lok Sabha elections 2019. He will first reach Lucknow and then proceed to Gauriganj in Amethi by road.

    "Rahul Gandhi will be on a day's visit to Amethi. His sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi was likely to accompany him," a party leader told a news agency.

    File photo of Rahul Gandhi
    File photo of Rahul Gandhi

    As per the schedule, Rahul Gandhi will meet party workers at Gauriganj over a meal and will attend a program at Shiv Mahesh College.

    Amethi was considered a bastion of the Congress. Rahul had lost Amethi seat to BJP leader Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha elections. Rahul held the seat for the last 15 years. The seat remained mostly with the Congress since 1980.

    In the 2014 general elections, Irani was defeated by Rahul Gandhi by over one lakh votes.

    As resignations fly, Congress stares at a very uncertain future

    The parliamentary seat of Amethi was first represented by Sanjay Gandhi between 1989-81. After his death in a plane crash, his elder brother Rajiv Gandhi represented the seat till 1991.

    After Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, his wife Sonia Gandhi contested from the seat in 1999 and won.

    From 2004 to 2018 Rahul represented Amethi for three consecutive terms.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi amethi congress priyanka gandhi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue