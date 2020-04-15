After lockdown guidelines, a strict follow up note by MHA to states

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 15: The Union Home Ministry has said that permission for activities allowed by the Centre will be immediately withdrawn if the local authorities dilute compliance of the revised containment guidelines.

The MHA had issued the guidelines for the second phase of the lockdown in force until May 3 today.

The activities allowed under the consolidated revised guidelines will be withdrawn immediately if any of the lockdown measures are violated risking the spread of COVID-19. All entities in the government and private sectors and members of public should follow the guidelines strictly, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said.

He further said that the states and UTs may impose stricter measures, than these guidelines as per the requirement of the local areas. The guidelines should be thoroughly communicated to the people working on the field as well as to the general public.

He underlined that the activities mentioned in the guidelines will not be permitted in containment zones within hotspots.