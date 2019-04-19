After lashing out at Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi quits party

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 19: A day after venting her anger out on the Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi has quit the party. The Congress spokesperson is said to have quit the party on Thursday night, several media reports suggested.

She was upset with the party for taking back workers who had been suspended for misbehaving with her.

"Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get prefence in @incindia over those who have given their sweat&blood. Having faced brickbats & abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate," she had tweeted.

She has also changed her Twitter bio, following the incident. The AICC spokesperson is missing and currently it just states that she is a columnist, blogger, saree hoarder, mother etc.

Local Congress leaders had allegedly misbehaved with her when she was addressing a press conference in Mathura. The Congress had initially removed them, but as the elections approached, they were taken back.