After Kolkata-Varanasi inland waterway, work on Allahabad to Delhi to start soon

New Delhi, Nov 17: After Haldia-Ramnagar waterway, it is being planned that waterway from Delhi to Allahabad will be started by December 2018. A team of Inland Waterways Authority of India has reached Allahabad from Patna which will start survey to fathom the depth of water in Yamuna River. The machine to fathom the dept of river had already reached the city well in advance.

A cargo vessel started from Kolkata reached Varanasi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 12, 2018 completing the first such journey through inland waterways. To encourage waterways in India, the government has taken these inland waterway on priority.

Now the government is planning to start waterways from Delhi to Allahabad. Sources said that it is possible during the likely visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December, he might lay a foundation stone of the project.

A meeting in this regard had already taken place between chief secretary (tourism) Aradhana Shukla and director waterways authority A K Mishra and detail project report (DPR) was also discussed in the meeting. It has been names as National Waterways 110.

It is very important to understand that to run a ship in any river, it must be water rich. So all preparations are being made to ply small ships in the Yamuna River.

Actually the authority is concerned about the low water level at the stretches in Agra, Mathura and Etawah districts which might cause difficulty in running the ship. So the survey will be conducted from Gautam Budhdha Nagar (Noida) district to Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. Big machine and dredger have been put into service and with the help of these machines river will be deepen where it is shallow.

Once this project is complete, the work for connectivity from Allahabad to Ramnagar (Varanasi) will be started that will complete the project by connecting New Delhi, Agra, Mathura, Allahabad, Varanasi, Patna and Haldia (West Bengal). This is to recall that on November 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a cargo ship at Ramnagar that was started from Haldia in West Bengal.

Cargo ship will ply on Delhi and Allahabad route and even cruise ships will also be on this route and one such ship has already reached Allahabad. This will be plied locally in Allahabad. Terminals for ships are being planned in Allahabad, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Agra and Mathura and terminal will be built there. Sources said that report in this regard has been sought from the government and land acquisition for this project has already been started.