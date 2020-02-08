After killing Delhi woman sub-inspector batchmate commits suicide

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 08: Amid tight security during of the Delhi Assembly election, a 26-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector takes an intriguing step by shoot a woman sub-inspector near the Rohini area metro station on Saturday and the committed suicide near Murthal in Haryana's Sonipat.

Reportedly, SI Deepanshu Rathi was identified through a CCTV footage where he was seen following SI Preeti Ahlawat while the latter was coming out from the metro station.

A senior police officer said that they have identified Rathi with the help of CCTV footage, where he was seen Ahlawat and shoot her from close range in the head.

The police tracked Rathi's mobile location and at around 3am traced him near Murthal. Where they found him dead as he committed suicide inside his car.

Police said that his body was found with a gunshot wound on his temporal bone.

According to police Rathi, was allegedly in love with the woman officer but Ahlawat was not interested in him and turned down his marriage proposal.

The incident took place amid tight security arrangements across the national capital for today's election for 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

According to police, Ahlawat was a 2018 batch sub-inspector, who lived with her family in Rohini's Sector 8. And she was posted at the Patparganj Industrial Area police station in East Delhi.