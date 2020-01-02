After Kerala, DMK seeks resolution against Citizenship Act

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Jan 02: The DMK has sought a resolution in Tamil Nadu Assembly against the amended citizenship law which has triggered massive protests across the country.

"It is the overwhelming desire of the people of this country that every state assembly should adopt such a resolution to guard the basic features of the Constitution," the DMK chief said in a Facebook post.

Stalin urged Chief Minister K Palanisamy to adopt a similar resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on January 6 when the House convenes for the first session of 2020.

The AIADMK has backed the amendment to the Citizenship Act in Parliament and appealed to the people not to believe in "rumours" being spread about the CAA.

This comes after the Kerala Assembly passed a similar resolution in the state Assembly demanding the scrapping of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

While presenting the resolution, Vijayan said the CAA was against the "secular" outlook and fabric of the country and would lead to religion-based discrimination in granting citizenship.

"The Act contradicts the basic values and principles of the Constitution. In view of the anxiety among the people of the country, the Centre should take steps to drop the CAA and uphold the secular outlook of the Constitution," he said.