After Kejriwal ends sit-in, LG has this advise for him

Written By: Oneindia Staff
    In his first communication to Arvind Kejriwal since the latter began a sit-in at his office, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today wrote to the chief minister asking him to meet officers urgently to address concerns of both sides through dialogue.

    Baijal shot off a letter to Kejriwal in response to his deputy Manish Sisodia's communication in which the latter had asked for a meeting between the government and bureaucrats to end the impasse.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    Kejriwal, Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai had started a sit-in protest at the L-G's office on June 11 over their demands, including a direction to IAS officers to end their "strike".

    Sisodia and Jain, who were on a hunger strike at the L-G's office and were hospitalised after their health deteriorated, were discharged this morning from the LNJP Hospital.

    "The L-G requested the CM to urgently meet the officers at the Secretariat so that apprehensions and concerns of both sides can be suitably addressed through dialogue in the best interest of the people of Delhi," an official from Baijal's office said in a statement.

    The official said Baijal had earlier advised the AAP government to make efforts to restore trust between the elected government and the officers.

    "The L-G stated that he was glad that the CM had tweeted an appeal to the officers assuring them of safety and security in their interactions with the elected government.

    "The L-G observed that he has been informed that the officers have also welcomed the appeal and they are awaiting the CM's presence at the Secretariat to hold discussions," the statement added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 8:42 [IST]
