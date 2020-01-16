After Kashi Vishwanath, Right wing parties demand dress code at Karnataka temple

  • search
    Mangaluru, Jan 16: After Kashi Vishwanath temple now the Right-wing Hindu outfits Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have urged the Karnataka government to enforce traditional dress code in the famous Kukke Subrahmanya temple in Dakshina Kannada district.

    Reportedly, this comes two days after the Kashi Vishwanath temple made it mandatory for the devotees visiting the holy shrine will have to follow a dress code to enter the sanctum of the temple. This decision was taken by the Kashi Vidwat Parishad.

    Mandatory to wear 'dhoti-kurta', saree for entering sanctum of Kashi Vishwanath temple

    According to PTI reports, on Wednesday, a memorandum submitted to the Muzrai temple authorities.

    Meanwhile, the organisations have demanded that the dress code followed in temples of other south Indian states, including Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, should be implemented also in Kukke Subrahmanya temple, as per PTI.

    They also requested the Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary to implement the traditional dress code in all state-run temples.

    Kukke temple executive officer M H Ravindra said the letter from the outfits has been forwarded to the Muzrai Department as the temple committee alone cannot enforce a dress code.

    It is up to the government to take a decision on the matter, he said. VHP division secretary Sharan Kumar said devotees wearing jeans, T-shirts and half pants were seen at the Kukke temple, which is not desirable.

    Devotees should wear Hindu traditional dress or ethnic wear when they enter temples, he said.

    Earlier this week, the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi made it mandatory a new dress code that will be relevant for both men and women, according to which men have to wear the Indian traditional 'dhoti-kurta' and saree will be worn by the women to enter the premises and worship the deity.

    Read more about:

    karnataka vishwa hindu parishad hindu community

