After Karnataka - Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan to witness BJP's Saffronisation?

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 10: It looks like the BJP is on a run to retain its power from all the states it lost to form the government.

In 2019, HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka fell apart after 17 disgruntled MLAs from the two parties withdrew their support from the ruling state government.

Now, in Madhya Pradesh, 19 disgruntled MLAs from Kamal Nath's government have tendered their resignation to their party.

In these two states, Karnataka's coalition government lost in trust vote where BJP's BS Yediyurappa formed the government. In Madhya Pradesh, the floor test is likely to be conducted on March 16, 2020. If Kamal Nath fails to prove his majority, he should make way for the BJP to form the government in the state.

However, there are two other states left for the BJP to wave its flag. First, Maharashtra and second, Rajasthan.

In Maharashtra 2019 assembly election, the Shiv Sena (56 seats), Congress (44 seats) and Nationalist Congress Party (54 seats) joined hands to form the government after the BJP bagged 105 seats in the 288-Assembly constituencies. The magic number to form the government in Maharashtra was 145.

With BJP having less number of seats to prove its majority, it left the Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP to form the government.

But, in Rajasthan, the Congress made a clean sweep of 99 seats out of the 200 Assembly seats. BJP received 73 seats leaving Congress leader Ashok Gehlot to take oath as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

With these two states in mind, it can be seen that India's single-largest party is all set to conquer these two states as well in the coming days.