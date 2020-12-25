After Karnataka high court dismisses Yediyurappa's plea, Siddaramaiah demands CM's resignation

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Dec 25: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has demanded Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's resignation after the High Court dismissed his petition seeking quashing of the investigation of KIADB land denotification.

Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah said, "High court has dismissed @BSYBJP's petition to quash the investigation of KIADB land denotification. BS Yediyurappa should immediately resign and make way for an impartial investigation."

"BS Yediyurappa is facing the charges of illegally denotifying the land. High Court, in its 22nd December order, has said that prima facie evidence suggests that this is a cognisable offence," he said in another tweet.

According to reports, the Congress leader said that Lokayukta police, in 2015, had investigated Yediyurappa's role in the KIADB denotification case and had filed an FIR.

"Yediyurappa was made as to the second accused. BS Yediyurappa may misuse his position of power and derail the investigation. He should immediately resign from the post of Karnataka CM for an impartial investigation. Bringing stay for investigation after he became Karnataka CM is an example for misuse of power," he said while asserting that Yediyurappa must immediately resign from the post of Karnataka CM for an impartial investigation.

"High court judge, in his judgement, has ordered to conduct the investigation under the supervision of Lokayukta court. This shows that the court has suspected misuse of power by Yediyurappa," he said.

Stating that allegations on Yediyurappa are of a very serious offence, Siddaramaiah said that the land which was acquired for industrial purposes were denotified at a later date without giving the acquired land to industrialists.

"What happened to Narendra Modi's 'Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga' slogan? Can't he see the corruption by his own party's Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa?" he asked.