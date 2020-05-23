  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After Karnataka, Chhattisgarh bats for mandatory quarantine for air passengers

    By PTI
    |

    Raipur, May 23: With domestic air services set to resume from May 25, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday called for a mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine for passengers upon arrival.

    Bhupesh Baghel
    Bhupesh Baghel

    In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Baghel said the possibility of spread of coronavirus infection could not be ruled out if domestic flight operations restarted.

    "The Civil Aviation Ministry has decided to resume domestic flight services from May 25 and no separate Standard Operating Procedure has been issued for passengers," Baghel was quoted as saying in the letter in a statement here.

    Maharashtra says no to resuming flight operations, to continue lockdown till May 31

    "Details of each flight with elaborate information about passengers should be shared with states. Even 14-day quarantine for passengers only at state-operated or paid quarantine facilities should be made mandatory," the CM said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus odisha chhattisgarh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue