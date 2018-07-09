  • search

After Kabir Panthis and OBC, farmers the next target of PM Modi

    New Delhi, July 9: The government is looking at to en-cash the increased minimum support price (MSP) of Kharif as it is planning to start a multi-media campaign to tell the government welfare schemes to farmers and villagers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself will take the responsibility by addressing special Farmers' rally which will start from Mukhtasar in Punjab on July 11 when he will address Krishi Kalyan Rally there. It is expected that Modi might announce MSP for Rabi crop.

    After Kabir Panthis and OBC, farmers the next target of the PM

    Despite the fact that opposition political parties are targeting the Modi government on MSP but the government is planning to take the issue to farmers in view of the next Lok Sabha elections with the help of Integrated High Decibel Multimedia Campaign. This campaign will include eight welfare scheme for farmers including MSP. They included MSP, MNRGEA, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna - Gramin, Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojna, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Yojana, Rural Skill Development, Sansad Aadarsh Gram Yojna and National Social Welfare Programme.

    Sources said that the government wants to get connected with the 70 per cent rural beneficiaries with emotionally. The government might make any celebrity to be part of the multi-media campaign. The purpose of the Integrated High Decibel Multimedia Campaign is to include all eight schemes into one so the impact of it is more pronouncing on people of rural India.

    The PM will address a farmer's rally in Mukhtasar in Punjab that has been the centre of the peasant movement. The NDA ally Shiromani Akali Dal has been organizing it as a thanksgiving rally. The PM will address a rally in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh on July 21, 2018. Uttar Pradesh BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey has been entrusted with the responsibility of managing all rallies in Uttar Pradesh while the responsibility of July 21 Kishan Kalyan Rally in Shahjahanpur has been given to state BJP vice-presidents Purushottan Khandelwal and B L Verma.

    BJP Kisan Morcha president and Bhadohi MP Virendra Singh Mast said leaders like Choudhary Charan Singh, Choudhary Devi Lal and Karpuri Thakur had raised voices and led the movement for better MSP but for the first time, the government has given 50 per cent hike in MSP. The Opposition is saying that MSP was only announced on Kharif crop but since it is sowing time for Kharif so it was announced and at the showing time of Rabi, its MSP too will be announced. He said that the PM will tell people about the welfare schemes for farmers and will also tell farmers that how the government implemented Swaminathan committee report.

    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 21:55 [IST]
