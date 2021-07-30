After K'taka sees steep spike in Covid-19 cases, CM Bommai says need to tighten borders, compulsory testing

A Look back at CMs who completed full 5-year term in history of Karnataka

New Delhi, July 30: Amid rising Covid cases in Karnataka, new state chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said there is a need to tighten the borders and take measures to put in place compulsory testing to stop the spread of the virus.

Bommai, who is on his first visit to Delhi as CM, also said the state government will further strengthen the state health infrastructure to combat the current wave.

Speaking to reporters before meeting Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Karnataka CM said he was here to meet the PM, the party chief and other Union ministers to thank and seek their blessings.

On rising Covid cases in Karnataka, Bommai said he has spoken to district collectors of Dakshin Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, and Kodagu in this regard.

"We have to tighten our borders. We have to make compulsory testing and vaccination," he said.

COVID-19: Cases in Karnataka spiked by 34% in a day

After the Delhi visit, Bommai said will hold a video conference with district collectors and health officials of Dakshin Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, and Kodagu as well as Chikkamangaluru and Udupi.

"We need to take measures to further strengthen our health infrastructure. The priority is to stop the spread of the disease,"he added. Karnataka reported 2,052 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 29,01,247 and the toll to 36,491.

The CM also said he will visit flood-hit districts in the state after the Delhi visit. Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday, following B S Yediyurappa's resignation, took oath as the chief minister on Wednesday.

Story first published: Friday, July 30, 2021, 12:18 [IST]