After Indian documentary wins Oscar, Mumbai Police comes up with yet another catchy tweet

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Mumbai, Feb 26: After Period. End of a Sentence -- a 25-minute documentary set in Uttar Pradesh won an Oscar at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24, in Los Angeles, the ever Twitter-active Mumbai Police decided to make the most of the buzz. The documentary, which highlights the taboo around menstruation in India, is directed by Iranian-American Rayka Zehtabchi and produced by Guneet Monga.

The Mumbai cops, who have time and again come up with splendid creativity to put across messages to the people, shared an image resembling the poster of the documentary that won international acclamation with a caption that read: "If cities were given an Oscar, Mumbai would have bagged some of the trophies definitely!"

The poster itself read: "No compromises on Mumbai safety. PERIOD".

As Mumbai Police has grown a reputation of coming up with timely and creative tweets packed with powerful messages, it did not take long for the netizens to locate the latest one. They praised the city's police department for its work besides appreciating the social media team that handles the Twitter handle and comes up with the excellent stuff. There were a few reactions that were negative as well.

Here are some of the reactions that the Mumbai Police's 'period' tweet received:

Kudos to your social media team for coming out with cheeky, topical messages. https://t.co/HUphLaOAKu — Prasanna (@prasannapahade) February 25, 2019

Aamchi Mumbai is best — Fahad khan (@fahad97khan) February 25, 2019

Both ‘Whoever is managing this account’ and Mumbai Police has great skills in making observations and connecting the dots. Great work ! 👍 — PickupDaddy (@pritalking) February 25, 2019

Here are a few that weren't happy reactions:

Yes, good Police Force and moon like roads with craters. — Surjit Singh uppal (@SurjitSinghupp1) February 25, 2019

Yes Mumbai is safe. But the police only helps if they are in good mood or if they want to help. Else they'll say..." We will call you don't worry". For months & months. Thanks @MumbaiPolice for just saying and not calling. #BKCPoliceStation. Please help. @PMOIndia @narendramodi — Shobhit Khandelwal (@shk2410) February 25, 2019